U.S. Loosens Space Tech Export Rules for Allies

The Biden administration has announced a significant easing of export restrictions for U.S. commercial space companies. This strategic decision allows for easier shipment of satellite and spacecraft items to key allies and partners, according to insiders.

This policy shift aims to facilitate the growth of the U.S. commercial space industry while balancing national security and foreign policy interests. Remote sensing spacecraft, space-based logistics assembly, and servicing spacecraft are among the items that will no longer require licenses for export to allied nations such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, the regulation relaxes export licenses for less sensitive satellite and spacecraft parts to more than 40 countries, expanding market access to include nations like Japan, South Korea, and most of the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)