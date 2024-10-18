U.S. Loosens Space Tech Export Rules for Allies
The Biden administration is set to ease export restrictions on U.S. commercial space companies. This change allows easier shipment of satellite and spacecraft-related items to allies like Australia, Canada, and the UK. Over 40 countries will now receive less sensitive parts without licenses.
The Biden administration has announced a significant easing of export restrictions for U.S. commercial space companies. This strategic decision allows for easier shipment of satellite and spacecraft items to key allies and partners, according to insiders.
This policy shift aims to facilitate the growth of the U.S. commercial space industry while balancing national security and foreign policy interests. Remote sensing spacecraft, space-based logistics assembly, and servicing spacecraft are among the items that will no longer require licenses for export to allied nations such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Furthermore, the regulation relaxes export licenses for less sensitive satellite and spacecraft parts to more than 40 countries, expanding market access to include nations like Japan, South Korea, and most of the European Union.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Envoy Urges Hungary to Stay True to Allies
Unexpected Allies: Cheney's Support Boosts Harris Against Trump
AUKUS Allies Push Boundaries with Uncrewed Naval Control
Ukraine's Bold Kursk Operation: Motivating Allies in a Strategic Battle
Pakistani Government Bans Pashtun Tahafuz Movement: National Security Concerns Raised