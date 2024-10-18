Left Menu

U.S. Loosens Space Tech Export Rules for Allies

The Biden administration is set to ease export restrictions on U.S. commercial space companies. This change allows easier shipment of satellite and spacecraft-related items to allies like Australia, Canada, and the UK. Over 40 countries will now receive less sensitive parts without licenses.

Updated: 18-10-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration has announced a significant easing of export restrictions for U.S. commercial space companies. This strategic decision allows for easier shipment of satellite and spacecraft items to key allies and partners, according to insiders.

This policy shift aims to facilitate the growth of the U.S. commercial space industry while balancing national security and foreign policy interests. Remote sensing spacecraft, space-based logistics assembly, and servicing spacecraft are among the items that will no longer require licenses for export to allied nations such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, the regulation relaxes export licenses for less sensitive satellite and spacecraft parts to more than 40 countries, expanding market access to include nations like Japan, South Korea, and most of the European Union.

