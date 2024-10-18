Shake-Up at British Fashion Retailer: CEO Exit and Strategic Review

In a significant leadership change, the British online fashion retailer has announced that CEO John Lyttle will be stepping down as part of a larger strategic initiative.

The company is undertaking a review of its various divisions to maximize shareholder value, highlighting a comprehensive effort to bolster its market position.

Additionally, the retailer has secured a substantial £222 million debt facility, though it reported a 7% decline in gross merchandise value sales for the first half of the year.

