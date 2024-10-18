Shake-Up at British Fashion Retailer: CEO Exit and Strategic Review
British online fashion retailer announced the departure of CEO John Lyttle and the launch of a strategic review to enhance shareholder value. The company secured a £222 million debt facility and reported a 7% drop in H1 sales by GMV.
- United Kingdom
In a significant leadership change, the British online fashion retailer has announced that CEO John Lyttle will be stepping down as part of a larger strategic initiative.
The company is undertaking a review of its various divisions to maximize shareholder value, highlighting a comprehensive effort to bolster its market position.
Additionally, the retailer has secured a substantial £222 million debt facility, though it reported a 7% decline in gross merchandise value sales for the first half of the year.
