Argentina Records 10th Consecutive Trade Surplus

Argentina achieved a $981 million trade surplus in September, with $6.934 billion in exports and $5.954 billion in imports. This marks the tenth consecutive month of positive trade balance for the country, although it was below the projected $1.276 billion surplus from a Reuters poll.

Updated: 19-10-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 00:43 IST
Argentina recorded a trade surplus of $981 million in September, according to the government's statistics office, which announced the figures on Friday.

The South American nation managed $6.934 billion in exports against $5.954 billion in imports. These numbers reflect the tenth consecutive month of positive trade balance for Argentina.

Despite the consistent surplus, the figure fell short of the $1.276 billion surplus anticipated in a Reuters poll, highlighting potential variance in economic forecasts.

