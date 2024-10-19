Argentina Records 10th Consecutive Trade Surplus
Argentina achieved a $981 million trade surplus in September, with $6.934 billion in exports and $5.954 billion in imports. This marks the tenth consecutive month of positive trade balance for the country, although it was below the projected $1.276 billion surplus from a Reuters poll.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 00:43 IST
Despite the consistent surplus, the figure fell short of the $1.276 billion surplus anticipated in a Reuters poll, highlighting potential variance in economic forecasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
