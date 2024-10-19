Argentina Records 10th Consecutive Trade Surplus

Argentina recorded a trade surplus of $981 million in September, according to the government's statistics office, which announced the figures on Friday.

The South American nation managed $6.934 billion in exports against $5.954 billion in imports. These numbers reflect the tenth consecutive month of positive trade balance for Argentina.

Despite the consistent surplus, the figure fell short of the $1.276 billion surplus anticipated in a Reuters poll, highlighting potential variance in economic forecasts.

