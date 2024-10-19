Boeing Strikes: Labor Negotiations in Turmoil

The union representing striking machinists at Boeing announced Friday its involvement in talks facilitated by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su. This marks the first significant movement in the strike that started on September 13, with workers demanding a substantial 40% wage increase over four years.

The situation turned tense when Boeing withdrew its latest offer, which proposed a 30% wage increase, after negotiations faltered, prompting the manufacturer to file an unfair labor practice charge against the union. The strike has notably halted production of Boeing's popular 737 MAX, alongside the 767 and 777 widebodies.

Boeing declined to comment on the latest developments but is continuing with planned job cuts and financial strategies to mitigate the ongoing disruption. Meanwhile, a resounding 95% of unionized workers had earlier rejected a proposed 25% wage increase, setting the stage for the current labor deadlock.

(With inputs from agencies.)