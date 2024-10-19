Left Menu

Boeing Strikes: Labor Negotiations in Turmoil

The union representing Boeing machinists on strike is engaged in discussions facilitated by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su. The strike, involving 33,000 workers, demands a 40% wage increase over four years. Boeing has previously offered a 30% increase, which was rejected, and subsequent negotiations failed. Boeing has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 02:38 IST
Boeing Strikes: Labor Negotiations in Turmoil

The union representing striking machinists at Boeing announced Friday its involvement in talks facilitated by Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su. This marks the first significant movement in the strike that started on September 13, with workers demanding a substantial 40% wage increase over four years.

The situation turned tense when Boeing withdrew its latest offer, which proposed a 30% wage increase, after negotiations faltered, prompting the manufacturer to file an unfair labor practice charge against the union. The strike has notably halted production of Boeing's popular 737 MAX, alongside the 767 and 777 widebodies.

Boeing declined to comment on the latest developments but is continuing with planned job cuts and financial strategies to mitigate the ongoing disruption. Meanwhile, a resounding 95% of unionized workers had earlier rejected a proposed 25% wage increase, setting the stage for the current labor deadlock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024