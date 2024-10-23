Left Menu

Celebrating Innovation: Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2024

Red Hat, Inc., recognized organizations in India for their innovative use of open source solutions at the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2024. Winners such as the National Stock Exchange, Bank of India, and Tata Motors were highlighted for their advancements in digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, automation, and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:54 IST
At the prestigious Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2024, several Indian organizations were lauded for their groundbreaking use of open source solutions, marking notable achievements in digital transformation and business innovation.

The National Stock Exchange was acknowledged for its 'automation first' strategy that greatly enhanced its technological framework, setting impressive global trading records.

Similarly, Bank of India, through its BOI Omni Neo app, transformed customer experiences by integrating legacy systems with Red Hat's OpenShift platform, aiding in delivering a seamless digital banking experience.

