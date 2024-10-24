Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise: North Korea Allegedly Supports Russia in Ukraine Conflict

The U.S., Ukraine, and South Korea accuse North Korea of sending troops to Russia to support its war efforts in Ukraine. Though Moscow and Pyongyang deny these claims, reports suggest thousands of troops may be involved. North Korea's involvement could be strategic, and reactions from global leaders are cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:51 IST
In a developing geopolitical scenario, the United States, Ukraine, and South Korea have accused North Korea of dispatching thousands of troops to Russia in support of its ongoing war in Ukraine. The allegations, which have been denied by both Moscow and Pyongyang, suggest a strategic alliance between North Korea and Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claims that North Korea has already deployed officers in Russian-occupied areas and plans to send up to 12,000 soldiers. Meanwhile, South Korea reported that a significant number of these troops have undergone training in Russia's Far East, raising concerns over their combat role in Ukraine.

Though Russia and North Korea dismiss these reports as misinformation, the potential implications are significant. Analysts highlight that North Korea might gain valuable military experience and resources from Russia, amid global sanctions. The international community remains vigilant, observing the evolving dynamics of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

