UK Watchdog Launches Probe into Google's AI Partnership with Anthropic

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced a formal investigation into Google's partnership with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic. The probe comes following input earlier this year questioning whether the deal could stifle competition in the AI sector.

The watchdog, having gathered sufficient information, intends to decide by December 19 on whether to greenlight the deal or intensify the scrutiny. Google maintains its commitment to fostering an open and innovative AI ecosystem, asserting that Anthropic can partner with multiple cloud providers freely.

This investigation takes place amid a surge of investment in AI, with the CMA previously clearing Anthropic's $4 billion contract with Amazon and approving Microsoft's deals with two startups, Inflection and Mistral. Founded in 2021 by the Amodei siblings, Anthropic specializes in enhancing AI model safety and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)