Left Menu

UK Watchdog Launches Probe into Google's AI Partnership with Anthropic

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into Google's alliance with AI startup Anthropic. The formal probe follows concerns that the partnership might reduce competition. The CMA has previously scrutinized several AI deals, clearing a significant Anthropic deal with Amazon last month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:14 IST
UK Watchdog Launches Probe into Google's AI Partnership with Anthropic
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced a formal investigation into Google's partnership with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic. The probe comes following input earlier this year questioning whether the deal could stifle competition in the AI sector.

The watchdog, having gathered sufficient information, intends to decide by December 19 on whether to greenlight the deal or intensify the scrutiny. Google maintains its commitment to fostering an open and innovative AI ecosystem, asserting that Anthropic can partner with multiple cloud providers freely.

This investigation takes place amid a surge of investment in AI, with the CMA previously clearing Anthropic's $4 billion contract with Amazon and approving Microsoft's deals with two startups, Inflection and Mistral. Founded in 2021 by the Amodei siblings, Anthropic specializes in enhancing AI model safety and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024