Humor and Tech: Jensen Huang Engages India at Nvidia AI Summit

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made a memorable debut in India at the Nvidia AI Summit. He humorously engaged attendees, including Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, while discussing Nvidia's impact and the AI future. Huang emphasized AI as a tool to enhance job efficiency.

Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang delivered an engaging and humorous keynote at the Nvidia AI Summit in India. Addressing a packed audience, Huang entertained attendees while discussing the evolution of computing, Nvidia's groundbreaking work, and the future impact of AI.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joined Huang in a lighthearted exchange about AI's impact on jobs. Huang reassured the audience, stating that AI will enhance job efficiency rather than eliminate jobs, hilariously asserting that those not using AI may be outpaced by those who do.

The event also featured playful banter with Mukesh Ambani about his opulent residence. Huang's wit and charm kept the audience enthused, despite occasionally overstepping with on-stage exuberance, leaving a lasting impression of Nvidia's role in shaping technological futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

