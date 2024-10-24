Humor and Tech: Jensen Huang Engages India at Nvidia AI Summit
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made a memorable debut in India at the Nvidia AI Summit. He humorously engaged attendees, including Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, while discussing Nvidia's impact and the AI future. Huang emphasized AI as a tool to enhance job efficiency.
- Country:
- India
Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang delivered an engaging and humorous keynote at the Nvidia AI Summit in India. Addressing a packed audience, Huang entertained attendees while discussing the evolution of computing, Nvidia's groundbreaking work, and the future impact of AI.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joined Huang in a lighthearted exchange about AI's impact on jobs. Huang reassured the audience, stating that AI will enhance job efficiency rather than eliminate jobs, hilariously asserting that those not using AI may be outpaced by those who do.
The event also featured playful banter with Mukesh Ambani about his opulent residence. Huang's wit and charm kept the audience enthused, despite occasionally overstepping with on-stage exuberance, leaving a lasting impression of Nvidia's role in shaping technological futures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nvidia
- India
- AI Summit
- Jensen Huang
- Akshay Kumar
- Mukesh Ambani
- technology
- computing
- jobs
- humor
ALSO READ
Unlocking AI: Financial Leaders Embrace Generative Technology for Future Growth
Mukesh Ambani pays last respects to Ratan Tata; accompanied by wife Nita, son Aakash and daughter-in-law Shloka at NCPA.
US and India Forge Stronger Ties through Technology and Innovation
Balancing Tradition and Technology in Punjab's Education
Nuclear Technology Enhances Food Safety and Agricultural Productivity in Vietnam