Techie Sells Domain for Dream Education: An Appeal to Reliance

An anonymous tech-savvy individual has put the domain name JioHotstar up for sale, slashing the price to one-tenth of its original value in hopes that Reliance Industries will purchase it. Facing no offer from Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate, the techie intends to use any proceeds to finance his higher education in Cambridge.

The Delhi-based app developer has drawn significant social media attention with his unique proposal following the merger of Reliance's media assets with Disney India. He seeks to circumvent legal proceedings against a large corporation, expressing hope for a considerate resolution.

Despite legal experts suggesting a strong case for potential larger compensation, the techie aims to avoid a daunting legal process. He remains optimistic about a favorable outcome, stating that such a sale could change his life dramatically, while legal professionals have guided him pro bono.

(With inputs from agencies.)