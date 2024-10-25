AI-Powered Future: An Opportunity for Youths
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the NIT Raipur convocation. She encouraged students and institutions to prioritize low-cost solutions for local challenges and collaborate across disciplines. Murmu emphasized AI's role in fostering innovation across various sectors and promoting digital inclusion.
At the 14th convocation of NIT Raipur, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in driving technological transformation and innovation. Murmu noted AI as a priority globally, emphasizing its role in creating vast opportunities for the youth.
She highlighted India's strides in digital inclusion and urged higher education institutions to focus on developing affordable solutions for local issues, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, particularly between engineering and health sectors. Murmu encouraged students to uphold values and contribute meaningfully to society.
Additionally, she announced initiatives like the IndiaAI Mission and India Semiconductor Mission, aiming to establish India as a hub for AI and semiconductor manufacturing, paving the way for numerous opportunities in innovation and employment.
