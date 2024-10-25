Online Predator's Life Sentence for Global Child Exploitation

A Northern Irish computer science student, Alexander McCartney, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for orchestrating global child sexual abuse and blackmail through the internet. His actions, carried out from his family home, involved deceptive grooming tactics on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram.

McCartney's operations resulted in the victimization of approximately 3,500 children across 30 countries, including the UK, USA, Ireland, and Australia. His manipulation led some victims to involve even younger siblings. This large-scale abuse tragically led to the suicides of a 12-year-old American girl and her father.

During the investigation, authorities seized 64 electronic devices containing numerous indecent images and videos collected by McCartney. Eligible for possible release in 2039, McCartney faced the court with his head lowered as the extensive nature of his crimes was recounted.

(With inputs from agencies.)