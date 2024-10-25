Left Menu

Online Predator's Life Sentence for Global Child Exploitation

Alexander McCartney, a Northern Irish student, received a life sentence for orchestrating mass online sexual abuse and blackmail of young girls worldwide. His crimes, which led to tragic consequences, included grooming victims through messaging apps and forced involvement of siblings. Police found his operation involved thousands of victims across 30 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:07 IST
Online Predator's Life Sentence for Global Child Exploitation

A Northern Irish computer science student, Alexander McCartney, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for orchestrating global child sexual abuse and blackmail through the internet. His actions, carried out from his family home, involved deceptive grooming tactics on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram.

McCartney's operations resulted in the victimization of approximately 3,500 children across 30 countries, including the UK, USA, Ireland, and Australia. His manipulation led some victims to involve even younger siblings. This large-scale abuse tragically led to the suicides of a 12-year-old American girl and her father.

During the investigation, authorities seized 64 electronic devices containing numerous indecent images and videos collected by McCartney. Eligible for possible release in 2039, McCartney faced the court with his head lowered as the extensive nature of his crimes was recounted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024