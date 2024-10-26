Left Menu

Global Space Race Heats Up: Cooperation, Competition, and New Frontiers

Current science news focuses on international space developments. The US is negotiating with China for moon sample analysis, while China claims foreign espionage on its space program. The European Space Agency plans financial aids amidst job cuts and collaborates with SpaceX on space debris. Hong Kong unveils its first dinosaur fossils, spotlighting its paleontological significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 02:28 IST
The international community is increasingly engaged in space exploration, as evidenced by ongoing talks between the United States and China. NASA aims to have American scientists analyze lunar rocks collected during China's Chang'e-5 mission.

Concerns have intensified around space security and espionage, with China's state security ministry reporting attempts by foreign agents to infiltrate its space program, labeling space as a current 'battlefield for military struggle.'

In Europe, the space sector faces economic challenges. The European Space Agency commits to speeding up payments to combat job cuts in the industry and explores collaborations with SpaceX to mitigate the increasing amount of space debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

