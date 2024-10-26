Global Space Race Heats Up: Cooperation, Competition, and New Frontiers
Current science news focuses on international space developments. The US is negotiating with China for moon sample analysis, while China claims foreign espionage on its space program. The European Space Agency plans financial aids amidst job cuts and collaborates with SpaceX on space debris. Hong Kong unveils its first dinosaur fossils, spotlighting its paleontological significance.
The international community is increasingly engaged in space exploration, as evidenced by ongoing talks between the United States and China. NASA aims to have American scientists analyze lunar rocks collected during China's Chang'e-5 mission.
Concerns have intensified around space security and espionage, with China's state security ministry reporting attempts by foreign agents to infiltrate its space program, labeling space as a current 'battlefield for military struggle.'
In Europe, the space sector faces economic challenges. The European Space Agency commits to speeding up payments to combat job cuts in the industry and explores collaborations with SpaceX to mitigate the increasing amount of space debris.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Warns of Cyber Espionage Threats from Dormant Network Devices
French Citizen Faces Russian Court Accused of Military Information Espionage
Mystery Fires in German Parcels: Espionage Under the Lens
South Korean Missionary Denied Appeal in Russian Espionage Case
Russian Court Upholds Detention of South Korean on Espionage Charges