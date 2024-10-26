Global Space Race Heats Up: Cooperation, Competition, and New Frontiers

The international community is increasingly engaged in space exploration, as evidenced by ongoing talks between the United States and China. NASA aims to have American scientists analyze lunar rocks collected during China's Chang'e-5 mission.

Concerns have intensified around space security and espionage, with China's state security ministry reporting attempts by foreign agents to infiltrate its space program, labeling space as a current 'battlefield for military struggle.'

In Europe, the space sector faces economic challenges. The European Space Agency commits to speeding up payments to combat job cuts in the industry and explores collaborations with SpaceX to mitigate the increasing amount of space debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)