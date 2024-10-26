India's Path to Technological Dominance: ISRO Chief's Vision

India must undergo a revolutionary transformation to rise as a developed economy, said ISRO Chairman S. Somanathan while speaking at the 13th convocation of the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Delhi.

The ISRO chief highlighted the importance of advancing technology and product development to drive economic growth, emphasizing that growth cannot be based solely on trade and resources.

He applauded tech mogul Elon Musk for his innovative contributions to the space industry and stressed the need for continuous innovation and market involvement to propel India forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)