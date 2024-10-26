India's Path to Technological Dominance: ISRO Chief's Vision
ISRO Chairman S. Somanathan underscores the need for technological advancements in India to achieve developed economy status. He commends Elon Musk's contributions to the space sector and emphasizes innovation and private sector involvement in India's space endeavors. Somanathan advocates continuous learning amid technological shifts.
- India
India must undergo a revolutionary transformation to rise as a developed economy, said ISRO Chairman S. Somanathan while speaking at the 13th convocation of the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Delhi.
The ISRO chief highlighted the importance of advancing technology and product development to drive economic growth, emphasizing that growth cannot be based solely on trade and resources.
He applauded tech mogul Elon Musk for his innovative contributions to the space industry and stressed the need for continuous innovation and market involvement to propel India forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
