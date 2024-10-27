Nepal's AI Ambitions: PM Oli's Call for Youth Involvement

During the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli emphasized the importance of utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) beneficially. He stressed the necessity for legal frameworks and public awareness to prevent AI misuse.

Oli urged young people to be proactive in the AI domain to contribute toward a 'digital' Nepal, revealing governmental focus on making Nepal an educational hub for AI.

At a separate event, Oli encouraged the Non-Resident Nepalese Association to support the nation's development, reassuring that the government would fully cooperate without interfering in the association's activities.

