Nepal's AI Ambitions: PM Oli's Call for Youth Involvement

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli emphasized the positive use of Artificial Intelligence during an international conference. He urged the youth to engage in AI for building a digital Nepal while highlighting the need for awareness and legal safeguards against AI misuse. Government plans for AI policies are in progress.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli emphasized the importance of utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) beneficially. He stressed the necessity for legal frameworks and public awareness to prevent AI misuse.

Oli urged young people to be proactive in the AI domain to contribute toward a 'digital' Nepal, revealing governmental focus on making Nepal an educational hub for AI.

At a separate event, Oli encouraged the Non-Resident Nepalese Association to support the nation's development, reassuring that the government would fully cooperate without interfering in the association's activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

