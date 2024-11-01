Apple's AI-Enhanced iPhone 16 Surges Past Sales Expectations
Apple exceeded Wall Street's expectations for its fourth-quarter earnings, driven by strong sales of its new iPhone 16. Despite a slight dip in market shares due to other underperforming product lines, the company's AI integration strategy and robust iPhone sales offer a positive outlook.
Apple has outperformed Wall Street's forecasts with its fourth-quarter earnings, largely thanks to robust early sales of the new iPhone 16, designed with innovative AI features. The tech giant reported sales revenues of $94.93 billion, surpassing expectations set at $94.58 billion, according to LSEG.
The iPhone, Apple's central product, posted a 5.5% increase to $46.22 billion in sales, outpacing analyst projections of $45.47 billion. However, other product lines lagged, and China sales fell short of expectations, causing a 1.2% dip in Apple shares during after-hours trading.
CEO Tim Cook highlighted the rapid adoption rates of the iPhone 16 and its new Apple Intelligence features, indicating potential for leveraging these innovations to refine Apple's AI strategy. This comes as competitors like Microsoft and Meta ramp up their own AI investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
