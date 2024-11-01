PLA's AI Ambitions: Meta's Models Under Military Microscope

Chinese research institutions connected to the People's Liberation Army have reportedly harnessed Meta's public Llama model to create an AI tool with military potential, sparking international concerns over its applications. Academic papers and analysts highlight the development of 'ChatBIT', an AI tool formed using an early version of Meta's open-source Llama model.

Documents reviewed in June reveal that researchers from institutions, including the PLA's Academy of Military Science, modified Llama 2's large language model to build a specialized AI for military intelligence and decision-making. Though still in its early stages, ChatBIT reportedly surpasses many AI models in its capabilities, drawing attention to China's advancing AI prowess.

Reacting to these reports, Meta cited their acceptable use policy and emphasized actions to prevent unauthorized military applications. The US government continues evaluating the implications of open-source AI technologies in military contexts, particularly amidst escalating US-China technological rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)