Poland's Ammunition Boost: A $750 Million Defense Strategy

Poland has announced a substantial investment in its defense sector, earmarking 3 billion zlotys, or $750 million, to ramp up ammunition production. This move is a strategic response to potential threats from Russia.

According to a newly published bill, this funding will focus on increasing the production capacity of large-caliber ammunition, crucial for bolstering the Polish military's capabilities. The government plans to implement this bill by the fourth quarter.

NATO officials predict that Russia could pose a military threat to its members within five to eight years. However, Moscow denies any intention to attack NATO countries. In preparation, Poland is enhancing its production of 155 mm artillery rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)