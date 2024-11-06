Left Menu

Exide Industries Welcomes New Operations Head: Pravin Saraf

Exide Industries appoints Pravin Saraf as Senior President & Head of Operations, bringing 35 years of experience from companies like Bosch and Bajaj. His expertise in operations and automation is expected to drive advancements in manufacturing and logistics. Saraf holds a mechanical engineering degree and a postgraduate business qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:36 IST
Exide Industries, a leading player in the industry, has announced the appointment of Mr. Pravin Saraf as the Senior President & Head of Operations. This strategic move integrates Mr. Saraf into the company's top leadership team to spearhead vital advancements in operations.

Bringing three and a half decades of extensive experience, Pravin Saraf has an impressive career span across numerous reputable companies, including Bosch in India and Germany, Bajaj, and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. His distinguished professional repertoire is marked by effectively leading organizations through transformative phases.

Avik Roy, MD & CEO of Exide Industries Limited, expressed enthusiasm over Pravin's appointment, emphasizing his operational excellence and deep knowledge in automation and digitalization. Saraf is expected to enhance the company's manufacturing and logistics sectors, contributing to growth and increased profitability.

