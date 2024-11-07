Left Menu

Canada's Bold Move: TikTok's Canadian Dissolution

Canada has ordered the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business following a national security review, though it isn't blocking access to the app. The move addresses concerns related to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. Concerns persist about data privacy and Chinese government influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 07-11-2024 06:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 06:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada took decisive action on Wednesday by ordering the dissolution of TikTok's operations within the country, following a national security review of the Chinese company behind the app. Despite this, Canadians will not be blocked from the platform.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne explained that the decision targets concerns surrounding ByteDance Ltd.'s establishment of TikTok Technology Canada Inc. He emphasized that the choice to use social media platforms remains a personal one, urging Canadians to practice robust cybersecurity hygiene.

While TikTok is popular globally, especially among youth, its Chinese ownership has sparked fears of potential data misuse. The app faces increasing scrutiny in Western countries amid broader geopolitical tensions involving technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

