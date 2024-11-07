Left Menu

Revolutionizing Edge AI with ModelNova: A New Era of Innovation

embedUR systems partners with EDGE AI FOUNDATION to launch ModelNova, a cutting-edge AI platform. This initiative enhances AI innovation by offering pre-trained models and resources. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of edge AI applications through community-driven contributions and rapid prototyping capabilities.

Updated: 07-11-2024 10:35 IST
embedUR systems, renowned for its AI-driven Edge computing, has entered a strategic partnership with the EDGE AI FOUNDATION. This collaboration is set to launch ModelNova, a platform designed to provide pre-trained models and resources to the Edge AI community.

The initiative will introduce EDGE AI LABS, a community-driven version of ModelNova, enabling developers and researchers to expedite innovation in edge AI. The platform aims to overcome the barriers stymying the progression of promising ideas by aggregating essential AI resources into one accessible space.

At the EDGE AI FOUNDATION's Taipei 2024 event, embedUR will showcase the practical applications of ModelNova, highlighting its capability to accelerate prototyping and product development for edge AI solutions, thus showcasing its importance in the AI technology sector.

