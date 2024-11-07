Left Menu

Fractal Earns Top Workplace Accolades for Diversity and Inclusivity

Fractal, a leader in AI solutions, is recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women and for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging. These accolades reflect Fractal's dedication to fostering an inclusive work culture and advancing gender diversity across its global operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:59 IST
Fractal, a prominent provider of AI solutions to Fortune 500 companies, has been honored by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India, for its dedication to workplace inclusivity. The company earned accolades as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women in the Top 100 category for the fifth consecutive year.

Additionally, Fractal was recognized among the Top 25 Best Workplaces for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging for the second year in a row. This certification, known internationally as a high standard for exemplary workplace cultures, involved a rigorous evaluation process including HR audits and employee surveys.

Fractal's success in these rankings highlights its commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace culture. Initiatives aimed at gender parity and diversity ensure meaningful opportunities for women and underrepresented groups, as emphasized by company leaders, including Srikanth Velamakanni and Rohini Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

