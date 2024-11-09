ChatGPT Outage: OpenAI's Resilience Test
OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced an outage that affected thousands of users, but the issue was resolved within an hour. CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the need for improved reliability. Since its launch, ChatGPT has gained 250 million users weekly, boosting OpenAI's valuation to $157 billion.
OpenAI's ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft, faced a brief outage on Friday, impacting thousands of users for nearly half an hour. By 4:34 p.m. PT, the service was restored to most users, and by 5 p.m., access issues were resolved for a small remaining group.
CEO Sam Altman addressed the disruption in a post on X, acknowledging the downtime and emphasizing the company's strides towards improved reliability, though admitting that there's further work to be done. Downdetector.com confirmed the issue, noting over 19,403 affected users during the outage.
Since its debut in November 2022, ChatGPT has amassed 250 million weekly active users, significantly driving OpenAI's valuation from $14 billion in 2021 to $157 billion, and increasing revenues to $3.6 billion. This growth surpasses the initial expectations set by Altman at the time of launch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
