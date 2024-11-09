ChatGPT Outage: OpenAI's Resilience Test

OpenAI's ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft, faced a brief outage on Friday, impacting thousands of users for nearly half an hour. By 4:34 p.m. PT, the service was restored to most users, and by 5 p.m., access issues were resolved for a small remaining group.

CEO Sam Altman addressed the disruption in a post on X, acknowledging the downtime and emphasizing the company's strides towards improved reliability, though admitting that there's further work to be done. Downdetector.com confirmed the issue, noting over 19,403 affected users during the outage.

Since its debut in November 2022, ChatGPT has amassed 250 million weekly active users, significantly driving OpenAI's valuation from $14 billion in 2021 to $157 billion, and increasing revenues to $3.6 billion. This growth surpasses the initial expectations set by Altman at the time of launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)