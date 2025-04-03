Supreme Court Ruling and Impact on West Bengal Higher Secondary Evaluations
The Supreme Court invalidated over 25,000 school job appointments in West Bengal, yet the disruption in evaluating higher secondary exam answer sheets is expected to be minimal. Only 10-15% of the affected who are examiners will lead to no substantial delay in result publications, scheduled for May 2.
The Supreme Court's recent ruling against the appointment of more than 25,000 educators in West Bengal's state-run schools is not expected to cause significant disruption in the evaluation of higher secondary exam answer sheets, according to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld an earlier Calcutta High Court decision, describing the job selection process as 'vitiated and tainted.' However, the Council's President, Chiranjib Bhattacharya, reassured that with only 10-15% of examiners affected, there should be no substantial delay in the results scheduled for release on May 2.
Despite the invalidation, Bhattacharya anticipates a smooth evaluation process due to a lower number of candidates—5.9 lakh this year compared to higher figures in the past. The West Bengal Higher Secondary exams for 2025 were conducted from March 3 to 18.
