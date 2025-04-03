Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling and Impact on West Bengal Higher Secondary Evaluations

The Supreme Court invalidated over 25,000 school job appointments in West Bengal, yet the disruption in evaluating higher secondary exam answer sheets is expected to be minimal. Only 10-15% of the affected who are examiners will lead to no substantial delay in result publications, scheduled for May 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:00 IST
Supreme Court Ruling and Impact on West Bengal Higher Secondary Evaluations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent ruling against the appointment of more than 25,000 educators in West Bengal's state-run schools is not expected to cause significant disruption in the evaluation of higher secondary exam answer sheets, according to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld an earlier Calcutta High Court decision, describing the job selection process as 'vitiated and tainted.' However, the Council's President, Chiranjib Bhattacharya, reassured that with only 10-15% of examiners affected, there should be no substantial delay in the results scheduled for release on May 2.

Despite the invalidation, Bhattacharya anticipates a smooth evaluation process due to a lower number of candidates—5.9 lakh this year compared to higher figures in the past. The West Bengal Higher Secondary exams for 2025 were conducted from March 3 to 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025