Revolutionizing Customer Contact: Sobot's All-in-One Solution Shines at GITEX 2024

At GITEX Global 2024, Sobot highlighted its comprehensive customer contact solution designed to enhance customer experience (CX). The platform integrates various communication channels into a single interface, enabling seamless and efficient customer service. Notably, Samsung reported significant improvements in service efficiency and a 97% CSAT rate using Sobot's solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:30 IST
During the GITEX Global 2024 event in Dubai, Sobot took center stage by showcasing its all-encompassing customer contact solution. Aimed at transforming customer experience (CX), the platform provides seamless integration across various communication channels, offering businesses a unified tool to enhance service delivery.

Speaking at the event, Andy Shao, Sobot's regional general manager for Southeast Asia, emphasized that the platform simplifies customer interactions on multiple levels. Companies can integrate official websites, social media, and third-party platforms like Shopify into a single interface, ensuring constant and convenient access for customers.

Highlighting practical application, Sobot's collaboration with Samsung has yielded substantial benefits. Samsung saw a marked increase in agent efficiency and achieved a 97% customer satisfaction (CSAT) rate by adopting the solution. The omnichannel tool aligns with Sobot's mission to enhance customer interactions industry-wide, delivering consistent, high-quality communication services across all sectors.

