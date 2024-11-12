Avathon's Bold Rebranding: Transforming India's AI Landscape

Avathon, previously known as SparkCognition, has announced a rebranding initiative as part of its strategic expansion plan in India. The company, which powers over 20% of India's petrol pumps and monitors safety at more than 17,000 retail outlets, plans to triple its workforce in the next 24 months.

This move highlights Avathon's dedication to integrating advanced AI technology into legacy infrastructure, transforming aging systems into autonomous, sustainable, and resilient ecosystems. With over $100 trillion in aging infrastructure globally facing supply disruptions and workforce shortages, Avathon aims to solidify its role as a critical player in the industrial AI sector.

Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon, stated that India is central to the company's roadmap, predicting AI's significant contribution to the region's growth. By nurturing local talent and establishing strategic partnerships with tech giants, Avathon seeks to drive operational excellence and innovation across traditional industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)