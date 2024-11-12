SAP's India Growth Story: A Bright AI-Driven Future

The tech landscape is poised for dramatic shifts by 2025, with greater technology adoption and strategic partnerships anticipated. Sindhu Gangadharan, chairperson of Nasscom, underscores the significance of AI as an enabler that boosts productivity and amplifies skills, rather than leading to job losses.

Businesses, regardless of size, must embrace technology to stay competitive, Gangadharan observes, noting the importance of partnerships in navigating global challenges. AI should be viewed as a transformative tool, implemented safely and ethically to maximize its potential.

SAP Labs India, under Gangadharan's leadership, reflects this forward-thinking approach. The company plans to expand its headcount significantly and focus on AI skill development, aligning with India's rapid market growth and technological innovation, ensuring SAP's continued success in the region.

