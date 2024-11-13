Illuminating India's Future: Light + LED Expo 2024

The upcoming Light + LED Expo India 2024 will take place from November 21-23 in Delhi's Yashobhoomi. Over 240 exhibitors from six countries are set to present cutting-edge LED and smart lighting solutions aimed at revolutionizing various sectors including residential, architecture, and urban infrastructure.

LED technology is vital to India's energy efficiency aspirations, with initiatives like the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All and LED Street Lighting National Programme bolstering its adoption. The expo aims to further leverage this momentum by bringing together key industry players for discussions on innovation and policy.

The event also boasts workshops and expert sessions covering lighting technology's role in architecture and smart cities. Supported by government and industry bodies, the showcase highlights India's increasing capabilities in LED manufacturing, positioning the nation as a leader in sustainable lighting solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)