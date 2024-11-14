Left Menu

Google Unveils Gemini App: A New Era of Voice Assistants

Google has launched the Gemini app on Apple's App Store, enhancing its AI chatbot with Gemini Live, a voice-based feature for natural conversations. Developed in competition with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Gemini heralds a new generation of AI voice assistants, making significant strides beyond older technologies like Amazon's Alexa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:23 IST
Google Unveils Gemini App: A New Era of Voice Assistants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Google has expanded its AI footprint by unveiling the Gemini app, now available on Apple's App Store. This latest generation of voice assistant, previously named Bard, has been enhanced with Gemini Live, enabling users to engage in natural conversations. Such advancements illustrate Google's competitive stance against OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The Gemini app, designed for creativity and practical advice, is a testament to the evolution of AI technologies. Initially integrated into Google's Android system, the app now broadens its reach into Apple's ecosystem. With this development, Google demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI capabilities.

Amidst organizational reshuffling earlier this year, Google's alignment of the Gemini app with its DeepMind research lab marks a strategic move to harness innovative AI techniques. This underscores the industry's pivot away from merely expanding model size towards refining AI development through novel methodologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024