Okta Expands Workforce with Major Hiring Plans in India

Okta plans to hire over 200 new employees in the coming year, focusing on engineering and development roles. Having tripled its workforce to 300, the company aims to exceed 500 employees. Okta's new Innovation Centre in Bengaluru highlights India's significance in its growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:25 IST
Authentication solutions giant Okta has announced plans to bolster its workforce by over 200 employees in the next year, with a primary focus on enhancing their engineering and development teams. This growth ambition comes as the company continues its expansion journey in the dynamic Indian market.

Over the last year, Okta achieved a milestone by tripling its workforce to 300 and now sets sights on boosting the number to more than 500 in the upcoming year. In a statement, the company expressed its commitment to India's burgeoning tech landscape.

"India is a crucial part of our growth and innovation strategy," remarked Ben Goodman, Okta's Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan. "Our new Innovation Centre in Bengaluru is a testament to the profound impact Okta seeks to make in India," added Shekar Koppula, Site Lead for Okta India.

