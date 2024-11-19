India Taps SpaceX for Powerful Satellite Launch

Left Menu

India partnered with SpaceX to launch the GSAT-N2 communication satellite due to ISRO's current payload constraints. Weighing 4,700 kg, the satellite aims to enhance broadband and in-flight connectivity throughout India. Plans are underway to upgrade ISRO's launching capabilities for future similar projects.

India, reliant on SpaceX for its latest foray into orbit, successfully launched the GSAT-N2 satellite aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from U.S. territory. The heavier payload exceeded ISRO's current launch capabilities, prompting this international collaboration.

The GSAT-N2, weighing in at 4,700 kg, is a Ka-band High-throughput Satellite designed to boost broadband and in-flight connectivity across India. The launch, facilitated by ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited, marks a significant step in expanding the nation's communication reach.

Former ISRO chiefs highlighted the need for external support due to existing limitations, though plans are underway to enhance domestic launch vehicle capacities. While former chairperson K Sivan acknowledged the necessity of the collaboration, G Madhavan Nair emphasized ongoing developments for future capacity doubling to circumvent reliance on foreign partners.

