Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced on Tuesday that the nation is strengthening its alliances to gain support for enhanced long-range strike capabilities.

In response to queries regarding an assault on a weapons depot in Russia's Bryansk region, Zelenskiy disclosed that Kyiv is now equipped with U.S. ATACMS systems and its own long-range systems.

Zelenskiy emphasized that these advanced capabilities would be fully utilized to defend Ukraine's interests.

