Ukraine is actively collaborating with global partners to secure backing for its long-range strike capabilities. President Zelenskiy has confirmed that Ukraine possesses U.S. ATACMS systems and indigenous long-range technologies, poised to be deployed as needed, including in operations like the Bryansk region depot attack.
Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announced on Tuesday that the nation is strengthening its alliances to gain support for enhanced long-range strike capabilities.
In response to queries regarding an assault on a weapons depot in Russia's Bryansk region, Zelenskiy disclosed that Kyiv is now equipped with U.S. ATACMS systems and its own long-range systems.
Zelenskiy emphasized that these advanced capabilities would be fully utilized to defend Ukraine's interests.
