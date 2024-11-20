Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Indicators

Euro zone bond yields increased following investors' initial move to bonds for safety amidst Ukraine-Russia tensions. The German 10-year yield rose to 2.37%, while Italy's 10-year yield reached 3.57%. Investors are also examining UK inflation data and upcoming ECB wage reports for economic insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:40 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Indicators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Euro zone bond yields experienced an uptick on Wednesday, reversing gains made the previous day as investors sought safe assets amid heightening Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Following Ukraine's use of U.S. missiles against Russia and Putin's announcement of a new nuclear doctrine, bond prices initially saw an increase, which then declined as the day's trading progressed.

German 10-year and Italian 10-year yields shifted higher, prompting analysis of British inflation and ECB wage data for potential impacts on European economic policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024