Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Indicators

Euro zone bond yields experienced an uptick on Wednesday, reversing gains made the previous day as investors sought safe assets amid heightening Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Following Ukraine's use of U.S. missiles against Russia and Putin's announcement of a new nuclear doctrine, bond prices initially saw an increase, which then declined as the day's trading progressed.

German 10-year and Italian 10-year yields shifted higher, prompting analysis of British inflation and ECB wage data for potential impacts on European economic policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)