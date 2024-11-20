Left Menu

Pioneering Healthcare Innovation: Insights from Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

Young entrepreneurs in the healthcare industry shared their journeys and strategies for innovation at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024. They discussed leveraging technology, collaboration, and India's growing startup ecosystem to create transformative solutions for global markets, focusing on patient capital, skilled workforce, and advancements in R&D.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, young entrepreneurs in the healthcare sector provided insights into building innovative solutions. They explored addressing challenges and leveraging technology to foster growth and development.

Kavitha Rodrigues, CEO of Theramab Therapeutics, discussed her path from founding an Indian startup to establishing a Delaware-incorporated company in 2016. She emphasized the importance of moving operations abroad initially for IP protection and investor confidence, though India’s evolving startup ecosystem now presents a promising landscape for global markets.

Rodrigues highlighted the necessity for patient capital for developing novel therapeutics, while Tarun Bhambra of Orange Diagnostics shared his vision to disrupt the diagnostics sector. Vivek Sinha of HealthWorks stressed the critical role of skilled caregivers in healthcare delivery, urging collaboration with stakeholders. The session concluded with a consensus on India’s potential in global healthcare innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

