Uttar Pradesh Introduces High-Tech All-Terrain Vehicles for Fire Safety at Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh is set to debut all-terrain vehicles during the Mahakumbh 2025, marking a significant advancement in its firefighting capabilities, officials announced. This initiative aims to bolster rapid response to fire emergencies within the fair grounds through cutting-edge technology.

These vehicles, imported from Germany, are equipped with advanced firefighting tools, including extinguishers, water tanks, and foam systems. Their design enables them to navigate sand, swamp, and shallow waters with ease. Powered by electric batteries, they reflect Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's eco-friendly vision.

Four vehicles have already arrived in Prayagraj, where specialized training is underway to prepare firefighters. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to flag off these vehicles on November 25, underscoring a commitment to safety at Mahakumbh 2025, according to Pramod Sharma, Chief Fire Officer of Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)