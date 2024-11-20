Uttar Pradesh Introduces High-Tech All-Terrain Vehicles for Fire Safety at Mahakumbh 2025
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to introduce all-terrain vehicles to enhance fire safety at Mahakumbh 2025. These advanced vehicles, equipped with modern fire safety devices, will ensure swift response to fire incidents. Operated by trained firefighters, they symbolize a secure and eco-friendly vision for the event.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh is set to debut all-terrain vehicles during the Mahakumbh 2025, marking a significant advancement in its firefighting capabilities, officials announced. This initiative aims to bolster rapid response to fire emergencies within the fair grounds through cutting-edge technology.
These vehicles, imported from Germany, are equipped with advanced firefighting tools, including extinguishers, water tanks, and foam systems. Their design enables them to navigate sand, swamp, and shallow waters with ease. Powered by electric batteries, they reflect Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's eco-friendly vision.
Four vehicles have already arrived in Prayagraj, where specialized training is underway to prepare firefighters. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to flag off these vehicles on November 25, underscoring a commitment to safety at Mahakumbh 2025, according to Pramod Sharma, Chief Fire Officer of Prayagraj.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress ruled country for long but did not implement any scheme for poor people, claims UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Jharkhand's Koderma.
JMM-led coalition compromising national security, it should be ousted: Yogi Adityanath at BJP rally in Jharkhand's Koderma.
BJP ensures no compromise with nation's security: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Jharkhand's Koderma.
JMM-led coalition, its minister Alamgir Alam looted Jharkhand's people, alleges UP CM Yogi Adityanath at BJP rally in Koderma.
Bring BJP to power to bulldoze mafia in Jharkhand: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at poll rally in Jharkhand's Koderma.