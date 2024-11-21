SpaceSail's Stellar Leap: A New Challenger for Starlink in Brazil

China's SpaceSail, a low Earth orbit satellite company, has secured an agreement to expand into the Brazilian market, marking its first overseas venture. This development emerged as Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Brasilia, reinforcing ties between the two nations.

SpaceSail collaborated with Brazil's state telecom firm, Telebras, to offer satellite communications and broadband Internet services. The deal took shape following the Group of 20 summit and continued discussions between President Xi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

This move sets the stage for increased competition for SpaceX's Starlink, which already operates over 6,000 satellites globally. SpaceSail plans to utilize its Thousand Sails Constellation to provide efficient services in Brazil. Meanwhile, Starlink faces challenges, including frozen bank accounts amid legal disputes in Brazil.

