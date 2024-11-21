SpaceSail's Stellar Leap: A New Challenger for Starlink in Brazil
China's SpaceSail company signed an agreement with Brazilian telecom Telebras to provide satellite communications in Brazil. SpaceSail aims to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink. The accord, made during Xi Jinping's visit, highlights the growing interest in low Earth orbit satellites for more efficient transmission.
China's SpaceSail, a low Earth orbit satellite company, has secured an agreement to expand into the Brazilian market, marking its first overseas venture. This development emerged as Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Brasilia, reinforcing ties between the two nations.
SpaceSail collaborated with Brazil's state telecom firm, Telebras, to offer satellite communications and broadband Internet services. The deal took shape following the Group of 20 summit and continued discussions between President Xi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
This move sets the stage for increased competition for SpaceX's Starlink, which already operates over 6,000 satellites globally. SpaceSail plans to utilize its Thousand Sails Constellation to provide efficient services in Brazil. Meanwhile, Starlink faces challenges, including frozen bank accounts amid legal disputes in Brazil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
