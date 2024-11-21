Left Menu

Nasdaq Stumbles Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Corporate Earnings

The tech-focused Nasdaq closed lower due to geopolitical tensions and disappointing corporate earnings. While the Dow and S&P 500 showed minor improvements, investors were cautious ahead of earnings from Nvidia. Target reported weaker-than-expected forecasts, impacting stock momentum alongside rising fears of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 03:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq experienced a setback as geopolitical tensions and subpar earnings results cast a shadow over the market. Investor nerves were rattled by escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and Target's earnings miss, overshadowing a positive prior session rally.

Despite early declines, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 showed late-session resilience. Concerns over geopolitical issues and the upcoming Nvidia earnings announcement held back broader market optimism. AI chipmaker Nvidia's shares dipped ahead of its earnings report, which failed to meet high investor expectations.

Target's shares plunged over 21% following weaker holiday-quarter forecasts. Cryptocurrency stocks experienced a boost with Bitcoin's rise, yet, on balance, declining issues outnumbered advancers in both the NYSE and Nasdaq, reflecting broader market caution.

