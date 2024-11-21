Nasdaq Stumbles Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Corporate Earnings

The Nasdaq experienced a setback as geopolitical tensions and subpar earnings results cast a shadow over the market. Investor nerves were rattled by escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and Target's earnings miss, overshadowing a positive prior session rally.

Despite early declines, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 showed late-session resilience. Concerns over geopolitical issues and the upcoming Nvidia earnings announcement held back broader market optimism. AI chipmaker Nvidia's shares dipped ahead of its earnings report, which failed to meet high investor expectations.

Target's shares plunged over 21% following weaker holiday-quarter forecasts. Cryptocurrency stocks experienced a boost with Bitcoin's rise, yet, on balance, declining issues outnumbered advancers in both the NYSE and Nasdaq, reflecting broader market caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)