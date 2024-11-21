Left Menu

The Hidden Plastic Problem in K-Pop's Physical Album Boom

K-pop's growing physical album sales are contributing to significant plastic waste, as CDs are mainly purchased for collectible photos of band members. Environmentalists call for change, arguing the trend is wasteful and unsustainable. K-pop companies say they're adopting eco-friendly measures but face criticism over greenwashing claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:02 IST
K-pop, South Korea's acclaimed music export, is under scrutiny for its wasteful CD production practices, largely driven by fans seeking collectible photos. Critics argue this trend contributes to unnecessary plastic waste in the face of modern streaming alternatives.

Data shows physical album sales in South Korea have nearly tripled in recent years, contributing to a global revenue rise. Yet, just a small fraction of listeners in South Korea use physical CDs, with environmental advocacy group Kpop4planet highlighting the urgent need for industry reforms.

Despite some K-pop agencies claiming efforts to use recycled materials, activists label such actions as mere greenwashing. As the climate crisis looms, the call for more sustainable marketing practices grows louder, urging K-pop giants to prioritize environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

