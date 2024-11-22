Casino Strife: Union Protests Lead to Arrests Outside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, police apprehended 57 casino workers from Virgin Hotels during a protest orchestrated by the Culinary Union, as reported on X.

A large assembly of workers had staged a walkout the previous week in pursuit of renewed union pay contracts. Videos shared on X depicted protesters blocking a major road, with some arrested by law enforcement.

Union leadership, including President Diana Valles, were among those detained during this act of non-violent civil disobedience. Police announced the subsequent reopening of the road amidst the bustling Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas. The hotel owners have yet to comment on the incident.

