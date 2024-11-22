Tidel Park: Northern Tamil Nadu's New IT Hub
A new 21-story Tidel Park was inaugurated in Pattabiram, Tamil Nadu, by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Costing Rs 330 crore, it aims to boost IT development and will initially employ 6,000 people. It features ample facilities, including a food court, auditorium, and parking.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a 21-story Tidel Park in Pattabiram, signaling a new era for IT advancement in the state's northern region.
Constructed at a cost of Rs 330 crore, the facility is designed to stimulate growth in the information technology sector, initially generating 6,000 jobs.
The district's latest tech hub boasts 5.57 lakh square feet of space, including a multi-cuisine food court, an auditorium, gym, and complete with parking and 100 percent power backup.
