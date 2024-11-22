Left Menu

Tidel Park: Northern Tamil Nadu's New IT Hub

A new 21-story Tidel Park was inaugurated in Pattabiram, Tamil Nadu, by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Costing Rs 330 crore, it aims to boost IT development and will initially employ 6,000 people. It features ample facilities, including a food court, auditorium, and parking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:11 IST
Tidel Park: Northern Tamil Nadu's New IT Hub
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a 21-story Tidel Park in Pattabiram, signaling a new era for IT advancement in the state's northern region.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 330 crore, the facility is designed to stimulate growth in the information technology sector, initially generating 6,000 jobs.

The district's latest tech hub boasts 5.57 lakh square feet of space, including a multi-cuisine food court, an auditorium, gym, and complete with parking and 100 percent power backup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024