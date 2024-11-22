Tidel Park: Northern Tamil Nadu's New IT Hub

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a 21-story Tidel Park in Pattabiram, signaling a new era for IT advancement in the state's northern region.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 330 crore, the facility is designed to stimulate growth in the information technology sector, initially generating 6,000 jobs.

The district's latest tech hub boasts 5.57 lakh square feet of space, including a multi-cuisine food court, an auditorium, gym, and complete with parking and 100 percent power backup.

(With inputs from agencies.)