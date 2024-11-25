IAI Launches Innovation Acceleration in India: A New Era for Startups

Israel's Aerospace Industries (IAI) has launched an innovative acceleration program in India, targeting ten key technological areas such as big data, quantum computing, and advanced navigation. This initiative seeks to strengthen ties between the two countries and support startup growth.

Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India, emphasized that this marks a new chapter in Indo-Israel relations, highlighting the significance of the IAI Neusphere program. The initiative aims to host startups focusing on areas including AI, XR-Maintenance, green energy, and more.

The first cohort will feature three startups, and by 2025, the program aims to include 20 startups. The application window opens in late 2024, with significant financial support offered for Proof of Concept development.

(With inputs from agencies.)