Left Menu

IAI Launches Innovation Acceleration in India: A New Era for Startups

Israel's aerospace major IAI has initiated an innovation acceleration program in India focusing on ten technological areas, including big data and quantum computing. This program, set to start in 2025, will support startups with significant funding and foster collaboration between India and Israel's technological sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:43 IST
IAI Launches Innovation Acceleration in India: A New Era for Startups
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Israel's Aerospace Industries (IAI) has launched an innovative acceleration program in India, targeting ten key technological areas such as big data, quantum computing, and advanced navigation. This initiative seeks to strengthen ties between the two countries and support startup growth.

Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India, emphasized that this marks a new chapter in Indo-Israel relations, highlighting the significance of the IAI Neusphere program. The initiative aims to host startups focusing on areas including AI, XR-Maintenance, green energy, and more.

The first cohort will feature three startups, and by 2025, the program aims to include 20 startups. The application window opens in late 2024, with significant financial support offered for Proof of Concept development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024