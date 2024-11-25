Bluesky Faces EU Scrutiny for Regulation Violations

Bluesky, a burgeoning social media platform, is embroiled in controversy for breaching EU regulations by not divulging crucial information, as revealed by a European Commission spokesperson during a Monday briefing.

Under EU rules, every platform, regardless of size, must transparently display its user numbers in the EU and legal establishment details on a dedicated webpage. However, as of now, Bluesky has not complied with these stipulations.

Although Bluesky doesn't meet the criteria for a Very Large Platform under the EU's Digital Services Act, prompting the commission to refrain from direct engagement, it has reached out to the 27 national governments to seek possible traces of the platform. Bluesky did not provide any comments when contacted via email.

