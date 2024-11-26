Dotgo Achieves RCS Messaging Milestone with 10 Billion Messages
Dotgo, a leader in RCS Business Messaging, has surpassed 10 billion RCS messages globally in 2024, highlighting substantial growth in regions like India and Brazil. With Apple's integration of RCS on iOS, Dotgo projects further expansion, aiming to cross traditional SMS within a few years.
In a significant development for Rich Communication Services (RCS), Dotgo, the world's top platform in this domain, has announced crossing a milestone of 10 billion messages globally in 2024. This represents a dramatic five-fold increase from the previous year.
The expansion underscores RCS's rising acceptance among enterprises worldwide, particularly in regions such as India, Brazil, and Mexico. The recent integration of RCS into Apple's iOS platform has facilitated broader connectivity between iPhone and Android users, propelling the platform's global reach.
Dotgo's CEO, Inderpal Singh Mumick, emphasized the pivotal role strong regional penetration plays while predicting RCS volumes will overtake traditional SMS soon. As part of its strategy, Dotgo's RBM Platforms, featuring RBM Hub and MaaP, provide comprehensive messaging solutions aligned with Google Jibe's capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
