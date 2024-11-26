Left Menu

Dotgo Achieves RCS Messaging Milestone with 10 Billion Messages

Dotgo, a leader in RCS Business Messaging, has surpassed 10 billion RCS messages globally in 2024, highlighting substantial growth in regions like India and Brazil. With Apple's integration of RCS on iOS, Dotgo projects further expansion, aiming to cross traditional SMS within a few years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berkeley | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:04 IST
Dotgo Achieves RCS Messaging Milestone with 10 Billion Messages
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development for Rich Communication Services (RCS), Dotgo, the world's top platform in this domain, has announced crossing a milestone of 10 billion messages globally in 2024. This represents a dramatic five-fold increase from the previous year.

The expansion underscores RCS's rising acceptance among enterprises worldwide, particularly in regions such as India, Brazil, and Mexico. The recent integration of RCS into Apple's iOS platform has facilitated broader connectivity between iPhone and Android users, propelling the platform's global reach.

Dotgo's CEO, Inderpal Singh Mumick, emphasized the pivotal role strong regional penetration plays while predicting RCS volumes will overtake traditional SMS soon. As part of its strategy, Dotgo's RBM Platforms, featuring RBM Hub and MaaP, provide comprehensive messaging solutions aligned with Google Jibe's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024