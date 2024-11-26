Setback in Japan's Space Endeavors as Epsilon S Test Ends in Explosion
Japan's space agency, JAXA, halted a test of the Epsilon S rocket engine after an explosion occurred, obstructing the March launch and delaying the national space program. An explosion in the second-stage motor 49 seconds post-ignition led to a fire at Tanegashima Space Center.
In recent developments within the realm of science, Japan's space ambitions faced a significant setback when an Epsilon S rocket engine test ended abruptly due to an explosion.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed that the test for the Epsilon S rocket, aimed for debut by March's end, has now been postponed following this accident.
The explosion took place during the ignition of the second-stage motor, leading to a fire at the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan, signaling challenges ahead for the national space program.
