Left Menu

Setback in Japan's Space Endeavors as Epsilon S Test Ends in Explosion

Japan's space agency, JAXA, halted a test of the Epsilon S rocket engine after an explosion occurred, obstructing the March launch and delaying the national space program. An explosion in the second-stage motor 49 seconds post-ignition led to a fire at Tanegashima Space Center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:33 IST
Setback in Japan's Space Endeavors as Epsilon S Test Ends in Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent developments within the realm of science, Japan's space ambitions faced a significant setback when an Epsilon S rocket engine test ended abruptly due to an explosion.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed that the test for the Epsilon S rocket, aimed for debut by March's end, has now been postponed following this accident.

The explosion took place during the ignition of the second-stage motor, leading to a fire at the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan, signaling challenges ahead for the national space program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024