Setback in Japan's Space Endeavors as Epsilon S Test Ends in Explosion

In recent developments within the realm of science, Japan's space ambitions faced a significant setback when an Epsilon S rocket engine test ended abruptly due to an explosion.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed that the test for the Epsilon S rocket, aimed for debut by March's end, has now been postponed following this accident.

The explosion took place during the ignition of the second-stage motor, leading to a fire at the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan, signaling challenges ahead for the national space program.

(With inputs from agencies.)