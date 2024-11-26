Left Menu

FCC Greenlights T-Mobile and SpaceX Starlink's Space-Based Internet Expansion

The Federal Communications Commission has approved a license for T-Mobile and SpaceX's Starlink to offer supplemental internet coverage from space. This collaboration aims to extend wireless networks' reach into remote areas, eliminate dead zones, and promote competition in the space economy through innovative satellite solutions.

Updated: 26-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted T-Mobile and SpaceX's Starlink a license to provide supplemental internet coverage from space, enhancing access in remote areas.

This landmark decision marks the first authorization for a satellite operator collaborating with a wireless carrier. The venture seeks to eliminate mobile dead zones across the U.S.

Launched last January, the satellite network employs direct-to-cell technology to integrate seamlessly with T-Mobile's coverage, overcoming terrain and land-use limitations. The FCC supports such partnerships to promote a competitive space economy and future unified networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

