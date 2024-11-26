FCC Greenlights T-Mobile and SpaceX Starlink's Space-Based Internet Expansion

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted T-Mobile and SpaceX's Starlink a license to provide supplemental internet coverage from space, enhancing access in remote areas.

This landmark decision marks the first authorization for a satellite operator collaborating with a wireless carrier. The venture seeks to eliminate mobile dead zones across the U.S.

Launched last January, the satellite network employs direct-to-cell technology to integrate seamlessly with T-Mobile's coverage, overcoming terrain and land-use limitations. The FCC supports such partnerships to promote a competitive space economy and future unified networks.

