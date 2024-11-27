Left Menu

Sonata Software Secures Major APAC Modernization Deal

Sonata Software announced a major modernization deal with a global access solutions leader, standardizing APAC business processes across 13 countries. This transformation includes data migration, advanced warehousing optimization, and integration of Microsoft's D365 Finance platform. The initiative aims to enhance scalability and integration for improved client operations.

Updated: 27-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:06 IST
Sonata Software, a prominent Modernization Engineering firm, has secured a significant modernization contract with a global leader in access solutions. This multi-million dollar deal aims to standardize and integrate the client's business processes in the APAC region, covering 13 countries, to boost operational efficiency and customer engagement.

The transformation project involves upgrading from Dynamics AX 2012 R3 to D365 Finance and Supply Chain Management, migrating data, implementing over 260 Power BI reports, and optimizing warehousing processes. It also includes pilot programs in Australia, New Zealand, and China with an intelligence layer built using Microsoft Fabric to enhance decision-making.

Anthony Lange, Sonata's Chief Revenue Officer, emphasized the focus on digital transformation, utilizing Microsoft's technology stack for process automation and improved scalability. Over three decades, Sonata has invested significantly in Australia, bolstering its local presence and capabilities in the retail and manufacturing sectors, including opening a new Centre of Excellence for AI and data solutions development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

