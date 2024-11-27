SoftBank's Son Eyes New Horizons in India's Tech Landscape

Masayoshi Son, founder of Japan's SoftBank, is exploring new opportunities in India's burgeoning tech industry. On Wednesday, he met with InMobi's CEO Naveen Tewari to discuss potential collaborations in consumer technology and artificial intelligence, according to informed sources.

InMobi, a SoftBank portfolio company and India's first unicorn, was an early recipient of a significant USD 200 million investment from the Japanese conglomerate back in 2011. This investment marked SoftBank's initial foray into the Indian market.

The discussions between Son and Tewari are particularly strategic, as InMobi gears up for an initial public offering and plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Singapore to India in 2025. Son's visit, which includes meetings with India's top business leaders and Prime Minister Modi, highlights SoftBank's ongoing commitment to investing in India's booming startup ecosystem.

