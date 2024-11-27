Left Menu

SoftBank's Son Eyes New Horizons in India's Tech Landscape

Masayoshi Son of Japan's SoftBank met with Naveen Tewari in India to discuss potential collaborations in consumer tech and AI. The discussions are timely as InMobi, led by Tewari, plans its IPO and shifts its base to India. Son's visit underscores SoftBank's interest in India's tech sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:14 IST
SoftBank's Son Eyes New Horizons in India's Tech Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

Masayoshi Son, founder of Japan's SoftBank, is exploring new opportunities in India's burgeoning tech industry. On Wednesday, he met with InMobi's CEO Naveen Tewari to discuss potential collaborations in consumer technology and artificial intelligence, according to informed sources.

InMobi, a SoftBank portfolio company and India's first unicorn, was an early recipient of a significant USD 200 million investment from the Japanese conglomerate back in 2011. This investment marked SoftBank's initial foray into the Indian market.

The discussions between Son and Tewari are particularly strategic, as InMobi gears up for an initial public offering and plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Singapore to India in 2025. Son's visit, which includes meetings with India's top business leaders and Prime Minister Modi, highlights SoftBank's ongoing commitment to investing in India's booming startup ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024