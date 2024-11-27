BEML and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Collaborate to Boost Marine Tech Innovation
BEML has signed an MoU with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to jointly advance R&D in marine technologies. The collaboration aims to enhance India's maritime capabilities, support self-reliance, and reduce import dependency. BEML will provide technical assistance, while Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will offer facilities for technology development.
BEML has announced a strategic partnership with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to drive innovation in marine technology. The two companies aim to strengthen India's maritime capabilities through cutting-edge research and development.
Under the signed Memorandum of Understanding, BEML will lend its technical expertise to aid in the design and manufacturing of strategic equipment tailored for marine applications. This collaboration underscores the commitment to self-reliance by focusing on reducing import dependency for the defense sector.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will make available its facilities to expedite the testing and validation processes of these innovative technologies. Working together, the partnership aligns with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming to fortify the nation's defense and maritime infrastructure.
