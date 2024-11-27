India Strengthens Cybersecurity with Bharat National Cybersecurity Exercise 2024

Deputy National Security Advisor T V Ravichandran emphasized the crucial role of emerging technologies in securing national interests during an address at a National Security Council Secretariat event.

The occasion marked the inauguration of the Bharat CISO's Conclave and Bharat Cybersecurity Startup Exhibition, integral parts of the Bharat National Cybersecurity Exercise 2024. These events, organized alongside Rashtriya Raksha University, spotlight India's commitment to bolstering cybersecurity through innovation and collaboration, as stated by the NSCS.

Gathering influential leaders from government, critical infrastructure, and private sectors, the conclave fostered strategic dialogue on fortifying India's digital infrastructure. The launch of the National Cybersecurity Reference Framework and National Cyber Range 1.0, along with innovative startup solutions, underscored the nation's entrepreneurial prowess in tackling cybersecurity threats.

