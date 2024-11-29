Left Menu

India-UK Forge Framework for Futuristic Warship Collaboration

India and the UK have signed a key framework agreement to collaborate on the design and production of electric propulsion systems for future warships, strengthening their strategic domain cooperation. The Statement of Intent was signed in Portsmouth, highlighting a commitment to co-develop advanced naval technologies.

Chinese Naval warships. (Photo Credit -Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, India and the UK have inked a framework agreement to collaboratively design and produce electric propulsion systems intended for future warships. This move aligns with their shared vision to broaden cooperation in the strategic domain.

The agreement, formalized by a Statement of Intent, was signed by the defence ministries of both nations during a ceremony in Portsmouth. This document outlines a vision for joint efforts in co-designing, co-creating, and co-producing electric propulsion capabilities for naval ships.

These innovative propulsion systems are expected to be integrated into landing platform docks that are slated for construction at an Indian shipyard. The signing, part of the third joint working group meeting on this capability partnership, underscores a joint commitment to advancing indigenous technologies.

