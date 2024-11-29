Navigating AI's Future: Nasscom's New Playbook

Nasscom, a leading IT industry association, has introduced 'The Developer's Playbook for Responsible AI in India'. This initiative comes as developers grapple with the complexities and rapid changes in AI risk management.

The playbook offers a voluntary guideline to help developers identify and manage potential risks in the AI realm, addressing challenges surrounding the commercial use and deployment of AI within India.

Launched at the first Confluence for Responsible Intelligence (RICON) in New Delhi, the playbook has been thoroughly reviewed and validated by an eclectic mix of Indian and international experts from industry, government, academia, and civil society, ensuring a balanced approach to AI practices. This includes alignment with national interests and societal well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)