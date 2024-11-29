Navigating AI's Future: Nasscom's New Playbook
Nasscom has launched 'The Developer's Playbook for Responsible AI in India', offering guidance for AI developers to manage risks in India's evolving AI sector. It provides a voluntary framework to responsibly develop, deploy, and use AI, and has been reviewed by various industry experts.
- Country:
- India
Nasscom, a leading IT industry association, has introduced 'The Developer's Playbook for Responsible AI in India'. This initiative comes as developers grapple with the complexities and rapid changes in AI risk management.
The playbook offers a voluntary guideline to help developers identify and manage potential risks in the AI realm, addressing challenges surrounding the commercial use and deployment of AI within India.
Launched at the first Confluence for Responsible Intelligence (RICON) in New Delhi, the playbook has been thoroughly reviewed and validated by an eclectic mix of Indian and international experts from industry, government, academia, and civil society, ensuring a balanced approach to AI practices. This includes alignment with national interests and societal well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Defence Space Force Strategizes for Future with Antariksha Abhyas 2024
Breakthrough in India: First Successful Treatment of Pearson Syndrome in Infants
Leveraging Short-Lived Climate Pollutants: India's Unseen Path to Stability
Can Facebook Ads Save Lives? Exploring the Impact on Malaria Prevention in India
South Africa Vows Bounce Back After T20I Heartbreak Against India